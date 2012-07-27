Sri Lanka's CPC loses $162 mln appeal against London ruling

COLOMBO, July 27 Sri Lanka's state-run oil
company lost an appeal against a London court ruling which
ordered it to pay nearly $162 million plus interest for
non-payment of dues to Standard Chartered Bank linked
to hedging deals, government officials said on Friday.
Last year, Sri Lanka's state-run Ceylon Petroleum
Corp(Ceypetco) appealed against the ruling in favour of Standard
Chartered, which went to court after the oil firm refused to
make hedging payments to the bank.
"It has been reported that the order is against us," the
island nation's Attorney General Palitha Fernando told Reuters.
"First of all we have to see what the order was, then we are
looking at (the) possibilities of appealing in the House of
Lords."
Oil Minister Susil Premajayantha said: "We are in
consultation with the Attorney General's department to appeal
against the judgement."
Ceypetco had refused to make hedging payments to five banks
including Standard Chartered, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank
.
The state oil company, which imported some 26 million
barrels at a cost of $2 billion in 2007, needed to hedge its
purchases of crude oil and refined products on the international
market.
It was exposed to the record oil rally of 2008, when oil hit
an all-time high above $147 a barrel for U.S. crude CLc1 in
July, before crashing to less than $40 a barrel in December of
that year.
Standard Chartered argued that Ceypetco had always been
aware that a fall in oil prices would have made it liable to
make payments to the UK-based bank.