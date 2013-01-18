U.N. human rights boss slams Sri Lanka over chief justice

GENEVA Jan 18 United Nations human rights chief
Navi Pillay has accused Sri Lanka of "gross interference" in the
judiciary, warning that its removal of the chief justice could
jeopardise efforts to prosecute war crimes.
Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed a close
ally as chief justice on Tuesday, two days after sacking the
previous top judge for impeachment despite opposition from the
Supreme Court.
"The removal of the Chief Justice through a flawed process -
which has been deemed unconstitutional by the highest courts of
the land - is, in the High Commissioner's view, gross
interference in the independence of the judiciary and a
calamitous setback for the rule of law in Sri Lanka," Pillay's
spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing in Geneva on
Friday.
Mohan Peiris, who replaces Shirani Bandaranayake as chief
justice, has been active in Sri Lanka's delegations defending
its record at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The government has resisted calls at the 47-member state
forum to set up an international inquiry to investigate
massacres of civilians during its three-decade civil war, which
ended in May 2009. A U.N.-sponsored panel has said that the army
committed large-scale abuses and was responsible for many
civilian deaths in the final stages of the war against the
separatist Tamil Tigers.
"This raises obvious concerns about his independence and
impartiality, especially when handling allegations of serious
human rights violations by the authorities," Colville said.
"We are also concerned that the impeachment process has
caused bitter divisions within Sri Lanka, and that it sends an
ominous signal about the government's commitment to
accountability and reconciliation."
Pillay's office received "alarming reports" on Friday from
the country's independent law bar about a "series of death
threats, acts of intimidation and even a couple of reported
murder attempts" against lawyers who have been supporting former
chief justice Bandaranayake, the U.N. spokesman said.