REFILE-UK's Elementis to buy U.S.-based SummitReheis in $360 mln deal

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Corrects spelling of SummitReheis in the headline and in paragraphs 1 and 4)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care business.
Elementis said the deal would increase the annual sales of its personal care business to $200 million and boost its adjusted earnings in the current financial year.
The deal will be funded from cash resources and new debt facilities of $475 million, the company said.
SummitReheis makes personal care chemicals and counts Procter & Gamble and Colgate among its clients. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan