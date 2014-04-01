DB, BAML reshuffle SSA leadership

LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch have reshuffled their sovereign, supranational and
agency (SSA) leadership in debt capital markets and trading,
several market sources said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Adrien de Naurois
and Hiren Gudka from Deutsche Bank to run its SSA syndicate desk
and trading respectively. De Naurois joins as a director and
will report to Jeff Tannenbaum, head of EMEA syndicate and DCM
origination, while Gudka will be managing director.
De Naurois and Achim Linsenmaier were made co-heads of
European SSA syndicate at Deutsche in November 2012, after Ralph
Berlowitz, head of SSA syndicate at the German bank, retired.
Chris Lees, who was hired by the US bank in May 2012 from
Citigroup to run SSA and financial institutions syndicate, will
now focus on financial institutions with Chris Cote.
As well as De Naurois' and Gudka's departures, there are
changes on the origination side at Deutsche Bank. Bill
Northfield, who has been at the bank for over 20 years, is
taking a sabbatical.
Nigel Cree, former head of syndicate Americas, returns to
Deutsche Bank to fill Northfield's place. He took a leave of
absence for personal reasons in April 2013. His stated plan at
the time was to relocate to London and join the bank again in a
new role.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)