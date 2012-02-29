版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 29日 星期三 21:15 BJT

SS&C to buy investment platform from Thomson Reuters

Feb 29 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc , a provider of software for financial firms, said it agreed to buy Thomson Reuters Corp's investment operations platform Portia for $170 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012, SS&C said in a statement.

Thomson Reuters Portia helps investment managers track and manage their portfolios.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐