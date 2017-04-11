Mahindra & Mahindra, SsangYong to develop electric SUVs by 2020

* Mahindra builds electric cars in India, two-wheelers in
the U.S.
* SsangYong Motor targets revenue of $5.25 bln by 2019 - CEO
* Company conducts feasibility study to build cars in China
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, April 11 Indian automaker Mahindra &
Mahindra Ltd and its Korean unit SsangYong Motor Co
plan to jointly develop a platform to manufacture
electric sport-utility vehicles (SUV) by 2020, the companies
said on Tuesday.
"We are now very diligently cooperating with Mahindra to
develop the new generation of electric vehicles," Choi
Johng-sik, Chief Executive, SsangYong, told reporters in Mumbai.
Choi said the companies are currently finalising the product
and expect to have a "competent" vehicle by 2020.
This initiative by Mahindra and Ssangyong comes at a time
when automakers across the globe are focussing on reducing
emissions by adopting cleaner fuel technologies.
Mahindra manufactures electric cars in India, including the
e2o small car and eVerito sedan, and builds electric
two-wheelers in the United States.
Even as India offers subsidies for clean-fuel cars, lack of
charging facilities limit the sales of electric vehicles.
Choi said developing an electric SUV will be a challenge as
most electric vehicles today are passenger cars. He also said
the move could be risky with the non-availability of charging
infrastructure in Korea and little government support.
"We are trying to minimise the investment and budget as much
as possible," Choi said.
SsangYong, which by 2019, is targeting revenue of 6 trillion
Korean won ($5.24 billion) and sales of 240,000 vehicles, is
also conducting a feasibility study to locally manufacture
vehicles in China where import duties are high.
Choi said the study is expected to be completed by mid-2017
after which the company will take a decision.
In October, SsangYong signed an initial agreement with
China's Shaanxi Automobile group for setting up a local
production facility. Choi said the agreement has not yet been
finalised.
SsangYong is also looking at ways to re-enter Russia, once
its biggest export market, where it suspended shipments in 2015
after sales were hit due to a prolonged economic slowdown,
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and sliding oil
prices.
($1 = 1,144.8900 won)
(Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)