CORRECTED-BRIEF-SS&C Technologies reports Q4 revenue of $300.9 mln (Feb 11)

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects Q4 revenue I/B/E/S estimate in fourth bullet to $319.9 million from $174.6 million, EPS estimate in fifth bullet to $0.69 from $0.38; adds Q4 adjusted revenue)
Feb 15 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : * Reports Q4 and FY 2015 results * Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 * Q4 revenue $300.9 million versus $200.7 million * Q4 revenue view $319.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 * Sees Q1 adjusted revenue $327.0 million - $333.0 million * Sees Q1 adjusted net income $72.0 million - $75.0 million * Sees FY 2016 adjusted revenue $1.36 billion - $1.38 billion * Sees FY 2016 adjusted net income $312.5 million - $325.0 million * Q4 adjusted revenue $325.8 million, up 61.9 percent
* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)