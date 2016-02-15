版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-SS&C Technologies reports Q4 revenue of $300.9 mln (Feb 11)

(Corrects Q4 revenue I/B/E/S estimate in fourth bullet to $319.9 million from $174.6 million, EPS estimate in fifth bullet to $0.69 from $0.38; adds Q4 adjusted revenue)

Feb 15 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : * Reports Q4 and FY 2015 results * Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 * Q4 revenue $300.9 million versus $200.7 million * Q4 revenue view $319.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 * Sees Q1 adjusted revenue $327.0 million - $333.0 million * Sees Q1 adjusted net income $72.0 million - $75.0 million * Sees FY 2016 adjusted revenue $1.36 billion - $1.38 billion * Sees FY 2016 adjusted net income $312.5 million - $325.0 million * Q4 adjusted revenue $325.8 million, up 61.9 percent

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

