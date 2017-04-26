MOVES-State Street Global names global chief retirement strategist

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist.
Roy most recently served as head of global demographics and pensions research at Credit Suisse.
Roy will be based in London and report to Lori Heinel, deputy global chief investment officer for State Street Global.
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada