MOVES-State Street Global names global chief retirement strategist

April 26 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist.

Roy most recently served as head of global demographics and pensions research at Credit Suisse.

Roy will be based in London and report to Lori Heinel, deputy global chief investment officer for State Street Global.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
