EQT to announce listing of food operator SSP next week - sources

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
LONDON, June 10 Swedish private equity firm EQT is planning to announce a London initial public offering (IPO) of food outlet operator SSP next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Sources told Reuters at the beginning of the year that SSP, which owns brands including Caffe Ritazza and Whistlestop, could be valued at around 2 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) including debt.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the listing, with Lazard advising. EQT declined to comment, while SSP was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.