UPDATE 2-ST-Ericsson breaks Qualcomm Windows Phone monopoly

* ST-Ericsson to supply chipsets for Nokia Windows Phones
* Qualcomm so far has been the sole supplier for Windows
* STMicro shares rise 4 pct, Ericsson 3 pct
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, Nov 2 ST-Ericsson (ERICb.ST)
won a deal to supply chipsets for future Nokia phones
based on Windows software, breaking Qualcomm's monopoly
over Microsoft's mobile platform.
ST-Ericsson said on Wednesday its technology would enable
Nokia, the world's largest cellphone vendor, to offer cheaper
Windows Phones and in new regions.
The news sent shares in the parent companies higher, with
Ericsson up 3 percent and STMicro up 4 percent.
"ST-Ericsson have been clear about their intention
to become a major supplier to Windows Phone licensees. This is
an important validation of their ability to deliver," said
analyst John Jackson from CCS Insight. But he was also cautious.
"Of course being named as a supplier does not automatically
translate to a volume opportunity. The Windows Phone 7 market is
in its infancy," he said.
So far Microsoft has limited the use of its platform to
higher-end smartphone models using Qualcomm's Snapdragon
processor, limiting the potential audience, but Nokia has said
it would seek to offer cheaper models soon.
Nokia last week unveiled its first two smartphone models
using Microsoft software. The models, Lumia 800
and Lumia 710, will use Qualcomm chipsets and many analysts had
expected that choice to establish Qualcomm as a main supplier
for Nokia smartphones .
Windows Phones have had limited success so far, with
Microsoft controlling only 2-3 percent of the smartphone market.
But analysts expect to see fast growth for the platform as Nokia
has picked it for all its future smartphones.
ST-Ericsson, which has never made a quarterly profit, has
been cutting costs since it was formed in 2009 as new products
are yet to compensate for declining sales of older chipsets.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)