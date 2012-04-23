版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 23:39 BJT

BRIEF-ST-Ericsson says talked with 4 others

April 23 ST-Ericsson CEO: negotiated with 4 others for application processor before choosing STMicro

