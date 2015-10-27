UPDATE 1-St. Joe, former CEO settle U.S. SEC accounting probe

* St. Joe to pay $2.75 million civil fine
* Hedge fund manager David Einhorn had criticized company
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 27 St. Joe Co and five individuals,
including a former chief executive officer, agreed to settle
U.S. regulatory charges the Florida developer and landowner
improperly accounted for the falling value of its residential
real estate assets after the financial crisis.
The civil settlement announced by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Tuesday was five years after Greenlight
Capital Inc hedge fund manager David Einhorn accused the
WaterSound, Florida-based company of vastly overvaluing its real
estate holdings, saying one site resembled a "moonscape" rather
than a luxury development.
Einhorn had shorted St. Joe shares at the time of his
October 2010 presentation. St. Joe revealed two SEC probes the
next year.
The SEC said St. Joe will pay a $2.75 million fine, while
former CEO William Britton Greene will pay a $120,000 fine and
give up $400,000 of gains plus interest.
A former chief financial officer, William McCalmont, and a
former chief accounting officer, Janna Connolly, also agreed to
pay fines and give up gains. Two former accounting directors
were also sanctioned. None of the defendants admitted
wrongdoing.
The SEC said St. Joe materially overstated earnings and
assets in 2009 and 2010 because it failed to take required
writedowns on properties hit hard by the financial crisis.
After shortfalls were addressed in the fourth quarter of
2011, St. Joe recognized more than $374 million in impairment
losses associated with real estate investments, the SEC said.
"Where specialized accounting rules govern, it is essential
that those responsible for the company's accounting and
financial reporting be familiar with and properly apply them,"
SEC enforcement chief Andrew Ceresney said in a statement. "St.
Joe and its senior executives failed to do so."
St. Joe said it believes the settlement is in its best
interests, and that it cooperated with the SEC. It also said it
previously set aside funds for the accord, but expects to incur
more legal fees in the third and fourth quarters.
Latham & Watkins, a law firm representing the former
executives, declined to comment.
St. Joe shares closed down 30 cents, or 1.5 percent, at
$19.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.
