UPDATE 2-St Jude Medical posts better-than-expected profit

* CEO says St Jude's global CRM market share will increase
* Shares up 1.7 pct premarket
April 18 St Jude Medical Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but demand
for its heart rhythm devices remained sluggish.
The medical device maker, which has made headlines in recent
weeks over problems it has had with some of its leads that are
used with implantable heart defibrillators, said it was
confident that it would continue to win new business, even with
demand for cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices still soft.
"We fully expect to continue to gain global CRM market
share," Chief Executive Dan Starks said on a conference call.
Starks said he expected St Jude to gain about 1 percent of
market share in the global CRM market, and characterized market
dynamics as "stable."
The company, which also makes heart valves and spinal cord
stimulators, raised its 2012 outlook to $3.44 to $3.49 per
share. St. Jude said it expects adjusted second-quarter earnings
of 86 cents to 88 cents.
In the first quarter, total net earnings were $212 million,
or 67 cents per share, down from $233 million, or 71 cents per
share, in the year-ago period.
St Jude recorded charges of $29 million, primarily related
to a restructuring within its cardiac rhythm management
business.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 86 cents per share,
3 cents above the average Wall Street forecast, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose to $1.395 billion from $1.376 billion a year
before, but sales of implantable heart defibrillators slipped.
Its sales of cardiac rhythm management products, including
heart pacemakers and implantable heart defibrillators, or ICDs,
were $735 million, down 4 percent. Sales of ICDs and ancillary
products totaled $450 million, down 3 percent.
Cardiovascular sales, which primarily include vascular and
structural heart products, rose 3 percent in the quarter to $336
million.
Sales of products used to treat atrial fibrillation rose 13
percent to $221 million in the first quarter, while sales of
neuromodulation products increased 12 percent to $103 million.
St. Jude's shares rose 1.7 percent in premarket trading from
Tuesday's close of $39.07 on the New York Stock Exchange.