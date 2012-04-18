UPDATE 2-St Jude Medical posts better-than-expected profit

* CEO says St Jude's global CRM market share will increase

* Shares up 1.7 pct premarket

April 18 St Jude Medical Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but demand for its heart rhythm devices remained sluggish.

The medical device maker, which has made headlines in recent weeks over problems it has had with some of its leads that are used with implantable heart defibrillators, said it was confident that it would continue to win new business, even with demand for cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices still soft.

"We fully expect to continue to gain global CRM market share," Chief Executive Dan Starks said on a conference call.

Starks said he expected St Jude to gain about 1 percent of market share in the global CRM market, and characterized market dynamics as "stable."

The company, which also makes heart valves and spinal cord stimulators, raised its 2012 outlook to $3.44 to $3.49 per share. St. Jude said it expects adjusted second-quarter earnings of 86 cents to 88 cents.

In the first quarter, total net earnings were $212 million, or 67 cents per share, down from $233 million, or 71 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

St Jude recorded charges of $29 million, primarily related to a restructuring within its cardiac rhythm management business.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 86 cents per share, 3 cents above the average Wall Street forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose to $1.395 billion from $1.376 billion a year before, but sales of implantable heart defibrillators slipped.

Its sales of cardiac rhythm management products, including heart pacemakers and implantable heart defibrillators, or ICDs, were $735 million, down 4 percent. Sales of ICDs and ancillary products totaled $450 million, down 3 percent.

Cardiovascular sales, which primarily include vascular and structural heart products, rose 3 percent in the quarter to $336 million.

Sales of products used to treat atrial fibrillation rose 13 percent to $221 million in the first quarter, while sales of neuromodulation products increased 12 percent to $103 million.

St. Jude's shares rose 1.7 percent in premarket trading from Tuesday's close of $39.07 on the New York Stock Exchange.