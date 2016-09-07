St. Jude sues Muddy Waters, MedSec over heart device allegations

Sept 7 St. Jude Medical Inc said on
Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against short-seller Muddy
Waters and cyber security firm MedSec Holdings Ltd alleging they
intentionally disseminated false and misleading information in
order to lower the value of St. Jude's stock and profit as a
result.
St. Jude's shares fell sharply on Aug. 25 after Muddy Waters
and MedSec said they had found significant security bugs in the
company's Merlin@home implanted heart monitoring device.
University of Michigan researchers said last week their own
experiments had undermined allegations of security flaws in St.
Jude's pacemakers and other implantable medical
devices.
The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court
for the District of Minnesota.
Muddy Waters and MedSec were not immediately available for
comment.
