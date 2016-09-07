UPDATE 2-St. Jude sues short-seller over heart device allegations

(Adds Muddy Waters statement, details from lawsuit)
By Ransdell Pierson and Ankur Banerjee
Sept 7 St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday
filed a lawsuit against short-selling firm Muddy Waters and
cyber security company MedSec Holdings Ltd, saying they
intentionally disseminated false information about its heart
devices to manipulate its stock.
St. Jude's shares fell sharply on Aug. 25 after Muddy
Waters, run by Carson Block, said it had taken a short position
in company's stock after uncovering security flaws in its
devices.
Block said last week his firm's position was motivated by
research from MedSec, which asserted that St. Jude's heart
devices were vulnerable to cyber attacks and were a risk to
patients. MedSec has acknowledged that it would share in gains
from Muddy Water's short investment.
Short-sellers borrow shares and sell them in expectation the
price will fall. When it does, the short-sellers buy back the
shares, return them to the lender, pay borrowing fees and pocket
the difference.
St. Jude said it had filed the lawsuit to protect the
reputation of its implantable pacemakers and defibrillators,
which are used to regulate heart rhythm or treat cardiac arrest.
It is seeking damages and for the defendants to give up any
profits they made off their investment.
The lawsuit said Muddy Waters had created a short-selling
scheme meant to secure a quick and illegal financial windfall.
It was not immediately clear how big the short-seller's position
was or how much it may have made when St. Jude's stock fell.
A Muddy Waters spokesman responded to the lawsuit in an
emailed statement that "It is not unusual for a company like
this to try to silence its critics and we are always prepared to
vigorously defend our right to criticize a company that puts its
profits before its patients."
Muddy Waters alleged last month it and MedSec found security
flaws in St. Jude's Merlin@home device for monitoring implanted
heart devices. They said the flaws potentially could enable
hackers to easily take control of the devices and either speed
them up or drain their power.
In its lawsuit, St. Jude said the accusations were
defamatory and that its devices have numerous features that
protect against cyberattacks. It accused the short-sellers of
false advertising, conspiracy and manipulation of the stock
market.
University of Michigan researchers last week said their own
experiments had undermined allegations of security flaws in St.
Jude's implantable devices.
St. Jude agreed in April to sell itself to Abbott
Laboratories for $25 billion.
MedSec did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
St. Jude's shares rose 0.8 percent in morning trading on the
New York Stock Exchange.
The stock has fallen about 4 percent since Muddy Waters
disclosed its position.
The case is St. Jude Medical vs. Muddy Waters, MedSec
Holdings et al, in the United States District Court for the
District of Minnesota, No. 16-cv-03002.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, Jennifer Ablan and Caroline
Humer in New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)