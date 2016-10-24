CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hired experts support claims St. Jude heart devices can be hacked

(Corrects spelling of last name of Bishop Fox partner in
paragraph 7, Livitt instead of Livit)
By Jim Finkle
Oct 24 Short-selling firm Muddy Waters said in a
legal brief filed on Monday that outside cyber security experts
it hired have validated its claim that St. Jude Medical Inc
cardiac implants are vulnerable to potentially
life-threatening cyber attacks.
Boutique cyber security firm Bishop Fox disclosed its
findings in a 53-page report that was attached to a legal brief
filed on Monday in U.S. district court in Minnesota on behalf of
the short-sellers, who hired the firm to perform the work as
they defend themselves in a lawsuit filed by St. Jude.
A representative for St. Jude was not immediately available
for comment.
St. Jude filed the suit on Sept. 7 against Muddy Waters,
cyber research firm MedSec Holdings and individuals affiliated
with those companies. The suit accused the group of
intentionally disseminating false information about St. Jude
heart devices to manipulate its stock price, which fell 5
percent on the day they revealed their claims.
The defendants said in a filing released on Monday that the
lawsuit is without merit, reiterating their claim that St. Jude
Medical's heart devices have "significant security
vulnerabilities."
The report from Bishop Fox said the firm was able to
validate those claims.
"I found that Muddy Waters' and MedSec's statements
regarding security issues in the St. Jude Medical implant
ecosystem were, by and large, accurate," Bishop Fox Partner Carl
Livitt said in an introduction to the report.
The report said that the wireless communications protocol
used in St. Jude cardiac devices is vulnerable to hacking,
making it possible for hackers to convert the company's
Merlin@home patient monitoring devices into "weapons" that can
cause cardiac implants to stop providing care and deliver shocks
to patients.
Bishop Fox tested the attacks from 10 feet (3 meters) away,
but said that might be extended to 45 feet (13.7 meters) with an
antenna, or 100 feet (30.5 meters) with a transmitting device
known as a software defined radio.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Will Dunham)