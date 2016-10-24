Muddy Waters says outside experts found St Jude devices can be hacked

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BOSTON Oct 24 Short-selling firm Muddy Waters said in a legal brief filed on Monday that that it hired outside cyber security experts, who found that St Jude Medical Inc heart devices can be hacked.
Muddy Waters submitted a 53-page report from those experts in a legal filing in Minnesota U.S. District. It is also published on a Muddy Waters' website, www.profitsoverpatients.com. (Reporting by Jim Finkle Editing by W Simon)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
