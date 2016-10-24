Muddy Waters says outside experts found St Jude devices can be hacked

BOSTON Oct 24 Short-selling firm Muddy Waters said in a legal brief filed on Monday that that it hired outside cyber security experts, who found that St Jude Medical Inc heart devices can be hacked.

Muddy Waters submitted a 53-page report from those experts in a legal filing in Minnesota U.S. District. It is also published on a Muddy Waters' website, www.profitsoverpatients.com. (Reporting by Jim Finkle Editing by W Simon)