UPDATE 1-St Jude gets FDA warning letter for Atlanta facility

Oct 2 Heart device maker St Jude Medical Inc
received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, which said that various devices of the company
manufactured at its Atlanta plant are adulterated.
The health regulator in a letter dated Sept. 30 also warned
that the company's manufacturing, packing, storage and
installation practices "are not in conformity" to the current
goods and manufacturing practise (CGMP) requirements.
St Jude said in a regulatory filing that the FDA had from
June 8 to 26 inspected the company's Atlanta facility, where it
makes heart failure monitor CardioMEMS HF system. (1.usa.gov/1KWuXtN)
St Jude said it would continue to manufacture and ship the
product from the Atlanta facility and does not expect customer
orders to be impacted.
The St Paul, Minnesota-based company earlier resolved
manufacturing issues regarding its Sylmar, California plant in
July 2014.
The FDA had then warned the company of serious violations at
Sylmar, the plant where the Durata leads for implantable
defibrillators are made. Violations included a failure to
validate testing methods.
The company's shares were marginally down at $63.80 in
extended trading on Friday.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)