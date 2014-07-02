FDA says manufacturing issues at St. Jude plant resolved

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company
July 2 St. Jude Medical Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company that issues regarding its Sylmar, California-based manufacturing plant have been resolved.
The FDA last year had warned St. Jude of serious violations at the plant where the Durata and Riata leads for implantable defibrillators are made. Violations included a failure to validate testing methods. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources