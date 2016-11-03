Abbott offers EU concessions over $25 bln St Jude deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Nov 3 Medical device maker Abbott Laboratories has offered concessions in an attempt to secure EU antitrust approval for its $25 billion bid for St Jude Medical Inc, according to the European Commision.
The move pushed back the European Commission's decision on the deal to Nov. 21 from Nov. 9, according to a filing on the EU competition enforcer's website on Thursday. It did not provide details.
The Commission can either accept the offer, demand more or open an investigation which can take up to five months.
Abbott and St Jude last month announced the sale of some of their medical devices worth about $1.12 billion to Japanese company Terumo Corp as part of their deal. ID:nL4N1CO3VC]
The deal comes as medical equipment makers come under pressure to offer a wider range of products to hospital customers. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.