FTC seeks more info on Abbott-St. Jude deal

July 12 Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude
Medical Inc said they each received a request for
additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
related to their deal.
Abbott said in April that it would buy St. Jude in a $25
billion deal to expand its heart device business.
The request extends the waiting period - the time frame
before companies can close a deal, as required by the
Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act - by 30 days after
the two companies have complied by providing additional
information.
