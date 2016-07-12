版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 05:25 BJT

FTC seeks more info on Abbott-St. Jude deal

July 12 Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical Inc said they each received a request for additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission related to their deal.

Abbott said in April that it would buy St. Jude in a $25 billion deal to expand its heart device business.

The request extends the waiting period - the time frame before companies can close a deal, as required by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act - by 30 days after the two companies have complied by providing additional information. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐