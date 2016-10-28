St. Jude halts certain pacemaker implants over data issue

Oct 28 Medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc
said on Friday it has paused implanting of one of its
cardiac pacemakers due to problems with electronic data
reporting.
The affected device is the Nanostim leadless cardiac
pacemaker (LCP). St. Jude, which is being acquired by Abbott
Laboratories, said it had seven reports of
lost telemetry and heart pacing output from the devices.
There had been no reports of patient injury associated with
the malfunction, the company said.
"We are currently working to ensure our physician partners
worldwide have the information they need to effectively manage
their patients," St. Jude Chief Medical Officer Mark Carlson
said in a statement, adding that the company remains committed
to developing leadless pacing technology.
Implanted pacemakers are used to keep a patient's heart
beating at a normal healthy rate.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)