UPDATE 1-St. Jude halts pacemaker implants due to data, battery issues

By Bill Berkrot
Oct 28 Medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc
said on Friday it has notified doctors to stop implants
of one of its cardiac pacemakers, citing reports of problems
with electronic data reporting caused by a battery malfunction
that could put patients at risk.
The affected device is the Nanostim leadless cardiac
pacemaker (LCP). St. Jude, which is being acquired by Abbott
Laboratories, said it had seven reports of
lost telemetry and heart pacing output from the devices.
Of a total of 1,423 Nanostim devices implanted worldwide,
1,397 remain in service and represent a potential risk to
patients, the company warned.
There have been no reports of patient injury associated with
the malfunction, St. Jude said.
"We are currently working to ensure our physician partners
worldwide have the information they need to effectively manage
their patients," St. Jude Chief Medical Officer Mark Carlson
said in a statement, adding that the company remains committed
to developing leadless pacing technology.
In a letter to doctors, St. Jude said they should not
implant any Nanostim pacemakers they might have in stock and
instead return them to the company. It said device replacement
is recommended, with priority given to patients with implants of
the longest duration.
Pacemakers are used to keep a patient's heart beating at a
normal healthy rate.
The seven reports of problems occurred between 29 and 37
months after implant, St. Jude said.
Two of the affected patients received replacement LCPs,
three received more traditional pacemakers and two are awaiting
replacement devices, it said. The company said it will analyze
returned LCPs.
The LCP issue follows other recent problems with St. Jude
heart devices. Earlier this month, the company announced a
recall of some of its other implanted heart devices due to risk
of premature battery depletion, which was linked to two deaths
in Europe.
That recall involved ICDs and CRT-Ds that are used to shock
a dangerously racing heart back to its normal rhythm, or to help
maintain a normal heart rhythm. ICDs are implantable
cardioverter defibrillators, while CRT-D stands for cardiac
resynchronization therapy defibrillator.
St. Jude shares were off 71 cents, or nearly 1 percent, at
$78.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Dan Grebler)