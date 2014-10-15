St.Jude Medical adjusted profit rises

Oct 15 Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc
reported a lower quarterly profit, as it took a $39
million charge related to impairment and restructuring, despite
a rise in sales of its devices to treat abnormal heart rhythms.
Net profit fell to $238 million, or 82 cents per share, for
the third quarter ended Sept. 27 from $262 million, or 91 cents
per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned $281 million, or 97 cents
per share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.37 billion.
Sales of implantable cardioverter defibrillators and
pacemakers, St. Jude's biggest product category, rose 1 percent
to $688 million.
