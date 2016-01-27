Medical device maker St. Jude reports lower quarterly profit

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 Medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc's quarterly profit more than halved as sales in its cardiac rhythm management business continued to fall.
For the fourth quarter ended Jan.2, earnings attributable to the company fell to $113 million, or 39 cents per share, from $245 million, or 84 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue in the cardiac rhythm management business, which which sells pacemakers and defibrillators, fell 15 percent.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: