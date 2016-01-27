UPDATE 2-Medical device maker St. Jude 2016 forecast disappoints

* Sees 2016 adj profit $3.95-$4.05/shr vs est $4.14

By Amrutha Penumudi

Jan 27 St. Jude Medical Inc issued a 2016 profit forecast that fell short of Wall Street expectations as the heart device maker continues to suffer from loss of U.S. market share in its cardiac rhythm management (CRM) unit which sells pacemakers and defibrillators.

The company also said it expects 2016 adjusted profit of $3.95 to $4.05 per share, below the average analyst estimate of $4.14 per share.

The guidance represents revenue growth deceleration primarily due to expected CRM softness while stunted earnings growth will be driven by lighter CRM margins, Cowen and Co analysts wrote in a note.

St. Jude, which got almost half of its revenue from outside the United States in 2015, said fourth-quarter sales were negatively affected by about $91 million due to a stronger dollar.

On a constant currency basis, worldwide sales in the company's atrial fibrillation unit, which sells catheters used in invasive heart surgery, rose 4 percent to $276 million.

Sales in its neuromodulation unit which sells devices for spinal cord stimulation rose 9 percent to $128 million, with Thoratec sales for the quarter coming in at $136 million.

"The bright spot in the quarter was the contribution from Thoratec," RBC Capital Markets analyst Glenn Navarro said in a note.

For the fourth quarter ended Jan. 2, earnings attributable to the company fell to $113 million, or 39 cents per share, from $245 million, or 84 cents per share a year earlier.

The company's total sales rose 7 percent to $1.45 billion, below average analyst estimate of $1.47 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

On an adjusted basis St. Jude earned $1.02 per share, slightly above the average analyst estimate of $1.01. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)