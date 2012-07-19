UPDATE 1-Staar Surgical estimates 2nd-qtr sales below expectations

* Prelim Q2 rev $16 mln vs est $18.4 mln

* Shares down 7 pct aftermarket

July 19 Staar Surgical Company estimated preliminary second-quarter revenue below analysts expectations on weak sales of its Visian ICL contact lenses in its largest market, Korea, sending its shares down 7 percent.

The medical device maker estimates quarterly revenue of about $16 million, down from $16.3 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a revenue of $18.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of Visian ICL lenses in Spain were hurt by the company tweaking its marketing model to sell the lenses directly to consumers.

Sales of Visian ICL lenses, which treat mild, moderate and severe myopia during refractive surgery, represented more than half of Staar's first-quarter revenue.

Distributors reduced their inventory, resulting in a lack of re-orders from the market. The product did not sell as well as expected in China either, Staar said.

The company estimates its cash position rose to about $17.5 million at the end of the second quarter, compared with $16.4 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter.

The company's shares, which closed at $8.08 on Thursday on the Nasdaq, were down to $7.50 after-market.