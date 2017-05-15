UPDATE 1-Advent, Shanghai Pharma have not approached Stada -sources

(Recasts, changes sourcing, adds background)
By Alexander Hübner and Pamela Barbaglia
FRANKFURT/LONDON May 15 German drug company
Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by
Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding
with a counter offer, two sources close to the
matter told Reuters on Monday.
Rival buyout firms Bain and Cinven had offered to buy Stada
in April, which seemed to end the contest to acquire the generic
drug maker, but Bloomberg reported on Monday that Advent and
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals are considering making an offer. (bloom.bg/2pPpTni).
Bain and Cinven's offer of 65.28 euros per share and a
dividend of 0.72 euros per Stada share was a surprisingly large
increase on a previous bid and valued the company at about 5.3
billion euros ($5.81 billion).
Bloomberg reported that Advent and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
are discussing a potential bid of about 70 euros a share, citing
people familiar with the matter.
However, Reuters' sources said a fresh bid from the duo is
unlikely.
"Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is expected to struggle to secure
the financing for a possible counterbid," the sources said.
"They don’t have much time left to challenge Bain and Cinven."
Advent and Stada declined to comment and Reuters was unable
to contact Shanghai Pharmaceuticals outside business hours.
($1 = 0.9120 euros)
(Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing
by David Goodman)