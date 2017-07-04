FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Stada CEO, CFO resign with immediate effect
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
深度分析
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
深度分析
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 上午9点45分 / 1 天前

Stada CEO, CFO resign with immediate effect

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada said on Tuesday both its chief executive and its finance chief had resigned from their posts with immediate effect, ahead of a possible fresh takeover bid by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.

Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels will be replaced by former Boehringer Ingelheim board member Engelbert Tjeenk Willink and CFO Helmut Kraft by Bernhard Duettmann, formerly finance chief at Beiersdorf and then Lanxess .

Both managers are appointed until the end of 2017, Stada said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below