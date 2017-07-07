FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist Elliott acquires Stada stake - sources
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日 / 早上8点35分 / 1 天前

Activist Elliott acquires Stada stake - sources

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has bought a stake in Stada, two financial sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding a new twist to a takeover battle for the German generic drugs maker.

The Elliott purchase comes at a time when private equity firms Bain and Cinven are seeking to persuade investors to commit to accepting a new takeover offer for the group, after a 5.3 billion-euro ($6 billion) bid fell through.

Only 65.52 percent of Stada's equity had signed up for Bain and Cinven's offer, missing a 67.5 percent acceptance threshold, despite the 49 percent premium offered by the buyout groups.

The replacement of Stada's top management has delayed the new offer, people close to the matter said.

Bain, Cinven, Stada and Elliott declined to comment.

Bain and Cinven have sought to trump a takeover offer made by rival private equity firms Advent and Permira.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Elliott has acquired a Stada stake of more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Patricia Weiss and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

