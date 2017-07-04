FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada board mulls replacing CEO - source
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
2017年7月4日 / 上午9点05分 / 1 天前

Stada board mulls replacing CEO - source

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - Stada's supervisory board is discussing replacing Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The board has an external candidate in mind for the post who would not oppose a possible fresh takeover offer by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven, the person said.

Stada declined to comment. Bloomberg had reported on the possible management change earlier on Tuesday.

Stada earlier said Bain and Cinven were considering seeking regulatory clearance to make a new takeover offer for the generic drugmaker after their 5.3 billion euro ($6.01 billion) bid fell through.

$1 = 0.8812 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims

