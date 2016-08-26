Stada shareholder AOC succeeds in supervisory board shakeup

FRANKFURT Aug 26 Shareholders of German generic
drugmaker Stada voted Chairman Martin Abend off the
supervisory board on Friday, in a victory for activist
shareholder Active Ownership Capital (AOC), which had campaigned
for a reshuffle of the board.
The move potentially clears the way for AOC's own candidate
for chairman, former Novartis manager Eric Cornut who
gained shareholder approval, to be elected as chairman by the
new supervisory board.
Abend, who was voted out with a slim majority of roughly 56
percent, has been chairman of Stada for seven years and on the
supervisory board for a total of 13 years.
AOC had campaigned to replace all six members of the board
but apart from Cornut none of the other candidates supported by
AOC were elected to the board.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tina Bellon;
Editing by Sandra Maler)