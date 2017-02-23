REFILE-UPDATE 2-Advent makes bid in three-way tussle for Stada

(Refiles to fix typo in byline)

* Advent makes binding offer for Stada

* Advent says supports Stada management

* Latest takeover offer heats up bidding war

By Ludwig Burger and Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International raised the stakes in a battle for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel on Thursday with a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer, giving management until Monday to respond.

Stada has become the subject of a three-way bidding war between Advent, Cinven and a third buyout group that sources identified as Bain Capital.

Advent said it offered 58 euros per share, limited until Monday, and made its takeover conditional on receiving an endorsement from Stada's management board.

Shareholders would receive the 58 euros a share plus a company dividend for 2016, Advent said, in an attempt to win the battle for the Bad Vilbel, Germany-based company.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Advent had approached Stada, expressing interest in a takeover bid.

Unlike the rival offers, Advent said that its offer was binding, and fully financed, adding that it supported management and had no plans to break up the business.

"Advent would support Stada as a strong and experienced partner to expand its leading market position, to maintain its independence, and to push international expansion," Advent said in a statement.

Advent has capital to fund further acquisitions for Stada, in markets like Latin America and Asia, it said.

Should Stada's management board approve the offer, it could soon be extended to shareholders, though Stada signalled that it would not dismiss other options quite yet.

"The Executive Board will review the offer in the best interest of the company and will continue the open-minded talks with all interested parties," the company said.

Three sources familiar with the matter said that information on Stada's business provided to Advent encouraged the buyout firm to go ahead with the offer.

The limited data provided to Cinven and Bain, meanwhile, has so far kept them from making firm offers. Advent's move puts pressure on Stada to allow a fuller glance at its books, the sources added.

Previous expressions of interest, which have been non-binding, were 56 euros per share from Cinven and, sources said, 58 euros from Bain.

Advent's previous offer proposal was for around 55 euros, sources close to the matter said.

DRUG PRICE PRESSURE

Seeking investments in stable healthcare businesses, cash-rich buyout firms -- also including Permira and CVC -- have been working on offers for months and approached Stada about a deal, people familiar with the situation have told Reuters.

The approaches vindicate the strategy of activist investor Active Ownership Capital (AOC), which built a stake of about 7 percent in shares and options before May last year, when the shares were trading at about 30 euros.

In the wake of the investor's campaign for a management shake-up, long-serving Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff stepped down for health reasons last year. In addition, non-executive Chairman Martin Abend was replaced by Carl Ferdinand Oetker, a member of the family behind the unlisted German food group.

Founded in 1895 in Dresden as a pharmacists' cooperative, Stada is seeking to expand its non-prescription consumer care business and also expand in areas such as cosmetics, diagnostics kits and electronic cigarettes.

Its generic drug business is under price pressure as medical insurers in Germany, its largest market, are seeking bulk procurement deals at low prices.

Under former CEO Retzlaff, it has steered clear of a major consolidation wave in the generic drugs industry, which was driven by larger players such as Teva and Allergan .

Stada shares were flat at 57.65 euros at 1530 GMT. ($1 = 0.9456 euros)

(Additonal reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)