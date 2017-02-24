Activist investor calls for transparent Stada sales process

FRANKFURT Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.

Stada on Thursday received a binding 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer from buyout firm Advent, which set a Monday deadline for management to respond.

The company should make sure not to accept the first, but only the highest offer, the company's largest investor with more than 5 percent of the shares said in a statement on Friday.

It should invite both financial and strategic investors to conduct due diligence of Stada and provide a timeline for the process, AOC added.

($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)