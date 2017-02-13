UPDATE 3-Stada to hold takeover talks with rival suitors Cinven and Advent

* Stada shares surge after approaches
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Stada has invited
rival suitors Cinven Partners and Advent International to the
negotiating table, the German generic drugs and consumer care
group said on Monday, after months of courtship.
The prospect of a bidding war drove shares in Stada as much
as 14 percent higher after the drugmaker initially said it was
weighing two takeover approaches, including one from Cinven
which valued it at almost 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion). It
later named Advent as the second prospective bidder.
Seeking investments in stable healthcare businesses,
cash-rich buyout firms -- also including Permira and CVC - have
been working on offers for months and approached Stada about a
deal, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Stada's share price, inflated by persistent takeover
speculation, and opposition from supervisory board chairman Carl
Ferdinand Oetker, part of the German family-owned food group,
have previously stood in the way of a deal, these sources added.
Stada said its executive board "started open-minded talks to
allow the interested parties to explain their strategic concepts
and evaluate further value-enhancing potential with regards to
the potential offer price".
Cinven had been preparing a joint bid with Poland's unlisted
Polpharma SA to combine the two drugs businesses and cut costs,
a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The buyout firm
decided to go it alone when the venture proved too complicated,
the source added.
Polpharma was not immediately available for comment.
While Stada said that Cinven was offering 56 euros per
share, it did not disclose the price proposed by Advent.
The private equity groups declined to comment.
Stada shares jumped 13.7 percent to 56.5 euros on Monday, on
course to close at a record high.
The approaches vindicate the strategy of activist investor
Active Ownership Capital (AOC), which built a stake of about 7
percent in shares and options before May last year when the
shares were trading at around 30 euros apiece.
AOC was set up by former investment bankers Florian
Schuhbauer and Klaus Roehrig and Stada marked the firm's first
major investment.
BREAKING UP THE COMPANY?
Under its former CEO Hartmut Retzlaff, Stada had steered
clear of major merger deals when the generic drug industry began
consolidating to cut costs, driven by larger players including
Teva and Allergan.
Retzlaff stepped down last August after more than two
decades at the helm.
A source close to one of the bidders said that supervisory
board, which previously opposed a sale, has become more open to
considering bids, even though this will likely result in a
breakup of Stada.
Founded in 1895 in Dresden as a pharmacists' cooperative,
Stada is seeking to expand its non-prescription consumer care
business. Its generic drug business is under price pressure as
medical insurers in Germany, its largest market, are seeking
bulk procurement deals at low prices.
Sources familiar with potential bidders say that a new owner
will likely separate the two businesses -- a challenge because
Stada is largely managed along regional or country divisions
which combine generics and consumer care lines of business.
Jefferies analyst James Vane-Tempest said Cinven's 56 euros
amounted to a fair deal, given Stada's high net debt levels,
which stood at about 1.2 billion in September, and limited
organic growth prospects.
"Although Stada does have a decent branded products
business, a strong position in Russia and a pan European
distribution platform, in our view it had been a big ask to
command a significant premium on the rest of the business, which
is the larger segment."
($1 = 0.9389 euros)
