UPDATE 3-Bain joins bidding for Germany's Stada with higher offer-sources

* New offer values Stada at 3.6 bln euros
* Latest bidder identified by sources as Bain
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A Friday -source
(Adds Bain as 3rd bidder from sources, shares)
By Alexander Hübner and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 German generic drugs company
Stada has received a new takeover approach which
values it at 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion), raising the
stakes in a three-way bidding war and pushing its shares to a
new record.
Two people familiar with the matter identified the new
bidder on Friday as buyout group Bain Capital. That followed
Stada's statement late on Thursday which disclosed a proposed
price of 58 euros per share from an unnamed suitor.
Bain and Stada declined to comment.
A meeting of the Stada supervisory board has been arranged
for Friday at short notice, a source close to the board said,
with the bidding process expected to be on the agenda.
The company said earlier this week that buyout group Cinven
had offered 56 euros per share, valuing it at about 100 million
euros less than the latest approach.
Private equity firm Advent International had emerged as the
second prospective bidder though a price has not been disclosed.
Advent is expected to submit a bid next week, two sources in
the financial industry said. Advent declined comment.
Stada shares gained 1.9 percent to 57.29 euros at 1250 GMT,
poised to close at a fresh record high, having advanced 15
percent so far this week.
Seeking investments in stable healthcare businesses,
cash-rich buyout firms -- also including Permira and CVC -- have
been working on offers for months and approached Stada about a
deal, people familiar with the situation have told Reuters.
The tussle vindicates the strategy of activist investor
Active Ownership Capital (AOC), which built a stake of about 7
percent in shares and options before May last year when the
shares were trading at around 30 euros apiece.
AOC at the time pushed for a management shakeup, calling for
non-executive directors with more international experience.
In the wake of the investor's campaign, Chief Executive
Hartmut Retzlaff stepped down for health reasons last year after
more than two decades at the helm, and long-serving Chairman
Martin Abend was replaced by Carl Ferdinand Oetker, member of
the family behind the unlisted German food group.
Founded in 1895 in Dresden as a pharmacists' cooperative,
Stada is seeking to expand its non-prescription consumer care
business. Its generic drug business is under price pressure as
medical insurers in Germany, its largest market, are seeking
bulk procurement deals at low prices.
It has also suffered from a weak Russian rouble and British
pound, two markets where it has considerable operations.
Monthly Manager Magazin earlier named Bain as the third
suitor.
($1 = 0.9371 euros)
(Additional reporting by Patricia Weiss and Arno Schuetze.
Writing by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Keith
Weir)