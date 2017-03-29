REFILE-UPDATE 1-Stada CEO says victim of wiretapping last year

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German
drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a
takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping
last year.
"I have no reason to assume that any confidential business
information went into the wrong hands," Chief Executive Matthias
Wiedenfels told a news conference on Wednesday after the group
announced detailed annual financial results.
Wiedenfels confirmed media reports that his car was
wiretapped last year but said it happened more than nine months
ago and was no longer an issue.
Germany's Manager Magazin reported last week that
Wiedenfels, who became CEO last summer, found a bugging device
in his car.
The disclosure comes at a sensitive time as Stada is the
subject of a takeover fight between two rival private equity
consortia.
It was not clear who was responsible for the bugging and no
suggestion that it was connected to the takeover battle.
Stada postponed the bidding process this month to give the
competing suitors a chance to improve their offers.
"The bidding process that we have initiated is intact in
every respect," Wiedenfels told reporters at the group's Bad
Vilbel headquarters close to Frankfurt.
The takeover battle for Stada pits a combination of Advent
and Permira against Bain and Cinven. Both have made takeover
offers at 58 euros per share, valuing the company at 4.7 billion
euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
When asked about rumours that non-executive Chairman Carl
Ferdinand Oetker had proposed a takeover price of 70 euros per
share to the bidders, Wiedenfels said he had not heard Oetker
voice such a price.
"Neither the supervisory board nor the management board have
come forward with a price target," the CEO said.
($1 = 0.9270 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan/Keith
Weir)