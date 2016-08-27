UPDATE 3-Stada shareholder AOC pushes through board reshuffle

* Stada shareholders vote off supervisory board chairman
* Board elects former deputy as new chairman
* Active Ownership (AOC) wanted to replace entire board
* AOC says has no desire to break up company
* New CEO Wiedenfels promises more dynamism
(Recasts, adds vote for new chairman)
By Georgina Prodhan and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, Aug 27 Activist investor Active
Ownership Capital (AOC) succeeded in convincing shareholders of
Stada to remove the German drugmaker's supervisory
board chairman in a voting marathon, but failed to install its
candidate in the post.
The supervisory board elected its former deputy
Carl-Ferdinand Oetker as chairman early on Saturday, after
shareholders voted to oust Martin Abend from the role by a slim
majority of roughly 56 percent at an annual general meeting that
lasted 14 hours.
AOC, which holds 7 percent of Stada in shares and options,
had campaigned to replace six of the nine supervisory board
members including Abend and Oetker, arguing they were preventing
the company from modernising and becoming international.
In a statement after being elected chairman, Oetker, a
banker and a member of the eponymous German family-owned baking
goods group, said he would seek to conduct a dialogue with all
shareholder groups, but fell short of specifically naming AOC.
Oetker's appointment marked another change at the top of the
drugmaker after Hartmut Retzlaff quit as CEO last week on health
grounds after 23 years, and was replaced by Matthias Wiedenfels.
"Stada shareholders today have clearly spoken out in favour
of a change at the top of the supervisory board and the
organisation's corporate governance," AOC said in a statement
after the AGM.
It succeeded in getting only one of its candidates voted
onto the board on Friday, Eric Cornut, a former manager at Swiss
drugmaker Novartis, and said it was now looking into
legal measures to challenge the second-round run-off election of
board directors excluding the chairman.
AOC had wanted Cornut to become chairman, but he failed to
garner enough support on a board skewed in favour of
Stada-backed candidates.
MORE MODERN APPROACH
Abend delegated his job of chairing the AGM to a lawyer,
saying he did not want to be accused of any bias in the way he
ran the meeting.
Shareholders at the AGM, where the voting procedure took
five hours, also backed scrapping so-called "vinculated" shares
- a type of stock that under German securities trading laws can
only change hands with the consent of top managers, otherwise
the shares lose their voting rights. AOC had called for their
abolition.
Earlier on Friday, one of AOC's founding partners said the
investor had no desire to break up the company and had only
campaigned for a modern overhaul.
Former CEO Retzlaff listed Stada on the stock exchange,
opened its shareholder base to non-pharmacists and increased its
revenue more than 20-fold. But critics said he ran the company
like a personal fiefdom, and the media referred to "System
Retzlaff", which included a tight circle of advisers and a plum
job for the CEO's son.
"I have a problem with those people who chose their own
interests over the interests of Stada and its shareholders," AOC
founding partner Florian Schuhbauer told Friday's shareholder
meeting, referring to Retzlaff and long-time Chairman Martin
Abend.
"Those two men over many years simply forsook their
responsibilities," he said.
Schuhbauer rejected the description of AOC as an "activist"
investor, saying the firm considered itself an "anchor investor"
- a style of activism that is gaining popularity in Germany.
In a report published on Friday, JPMorgan noted the
growing number of shareholder campaigns in Europe - 99 in the 12
months to end-June compared with 61 in the year-earlier period.
Stada's new CEO Wiedenfels, addressing the shareholder
meeting, promised a more modern, dynamic approach to running the
company, saying it had to improve its transparency, flexibility,
hierarchies and communication, although it had no need to change
its strategy.
"We have a huge potential that we have not yet taken
advantage of," he said.
Another activist investor, Guy Wyser-Pratte, who has a stake
of just under 3 percent, said last month that buyout firm CVC
Capital Partners was interested in buying the drugmaker and that
would be a better plan than AOC's suggested board overhaul.
