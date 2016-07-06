UPDATE 1-Stada proposes candidates for supervisory board

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) -
* Stada proposes the following candidates to replace four supervisory board members at the Aug. 26 annual general meeting, after a selection process overseen by executive search firm Egon Zehnder
* They will likely compete with rival candidates to be selected by a group of shareholders around dissenting investor Active Ownership.
* Tina Mueller (47), Chief Marketing Officer at GM's Opel, held previous positions at Henkel, Wella and L'Oreal
* Gunnar Riemann (58), previously head of Bayer's Environmental Science unit, a maker of forestry and landscaping products
* Rolf Hoffmann (57), previously Senior Vice President US Commercial Operations at Amgen
* Birgit Kudlek (49), previously Chief Operating Officer at Aenova, worked at Accenture and Ratiopharm, among previous roles
* Active Ownership declines to comment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)