New Issue-Stadshypotek sells $1.5 bln in bonds

Sept 25 Stadshypotek AB on Tuesday
sold $1.5 billion of covered bonds in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Deutsche
Bank and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: STADSHYPOTEK

AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 1.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/02/2019 
TYPE BONDS      ISS PRICE 99.589   FIRST PAY   04/02/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 1.938 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/02/2012   
S&P NR          SPREAD 85.625 BPS  PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH NR        MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

