New Issue-Stadshypotek sells $1.5 bln in bonds

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
Sept 25 Stadshypotek AB on Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of covered bonds in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STADSHYPOTEK AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1.875 PCT MATURITY 10/02/2019 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.589 FIRST PAY 04/02/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.938 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/02/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 85.625 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.