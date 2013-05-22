Los Angeles calls upon star French designers for 'Figaro' opera

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 22 Count Almaviva, muscles
bulging and resplendent in white, struts like a peacock across
the stage belting his baritone at his countess, who sits in a
flowing red gown against a sparse backdrop of sleek, modernist
lines.
It is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro."
But unlike the countless productions of the 1786 opera, the
Los Angeles Philharmonic has handed the reins over to star
French architect Jean Nouvel and fashion designer Azzedine Alaia
for an unorthodox take on what is sometimes called the most
perfect opera.
"Figaro," known as "Le Nozze di Figaro" in the original
Italian, is part of the Philharmonic's three-year opera program
that pairs top architects and fashion designers with Mozart's
three operas with librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte. It runs through
Saturday.
"These are the crown jewels of Mozart's operas," Los Angeles
Philharmonic President and CEO Deborah Borda told Reuters,
adding that the orchestra has no intention of turning into an
operatic company.
The opera, set outside of Seville, Spain, tells the story of
how Count Almaviva attempts to intercede in the wedding of his
valet Figaro to the countess' maid Susanna so the count can take
her as his lover.
Last year, the company produced "Don Giovanni" with
architect Frank Gehry as set designer and costumes by local
fashion house Rodarte. British architect Zaha Hadid and designer
Hussein Chalayan have been tabbed for "Cosi Fan Tutte" in 2014.
The Philharmonic's Walt Disney Concert Hall is an
architectural landmark in itself, designed by Gehry in his
trademark metal-clad, free-form expressionist shapes.
The biggest challenge facing the architects - each of whom
have won the Pritzker Prize, their field's top honor - is
staging an opera at a venue designed for an orchestra, Borda
said.
"The building is both an obstacle and a beauty in overcoming
that," she added.
'STRIPPING DOWN'
Nouvel, 67, who is best known for a distinct and smooth
modernist style and has designed performance halls in
Copenhagen, Lyon and Minneapolis, said the space makes designing
the set part architectural exercise.
"We have a special case as we are using a concert hall with
no backstage nor conventional theater facilities as a stage for
an opera, with not only frontal views but with an audience on
270 degrees," Nouvel said in an email.
Nouvel's sparse set slopes from back to front with conductor
Gustavo Dudamel's orchestra in a shallow oval pit near the
front. He also uses a staircase leading up to the deep-red
backdrop to give the space added depth.
"It's about finding three very different solutions to
performing a full-on opera in a concert hall that wasn't built
to support these kind of things," "Figaro" director Christopher
Alden said, referring to his role alongside Nouvel and Alaia.
"I think that's a very good venue to do that kind of thing
because it's not on stage and we're not doing a lot of props,"
he added. "We're stripping down to some really simple images and
focusing on the relationships between the people and these
pieces."
Alden said that the modern design and dress only drives home
how the story has been able to connect to the present day more
than two centuries after it was first written.
"To me, it's a human rights struggle. Like so many human
rights struggles, it's not so different then than people are
now," Alden said of Figaro and Susanna's plot to foil the
count's attempt at stalling their wedding.
"What seems to loom large now, the chief struggles for gay
marriage, for example, is not such a different thing," he added.