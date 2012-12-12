UPDATE 1-Stagecoach rejects Twin America allegations

LONDON Dec 12 Stagecoach on Wednesday
rejected allegations that its U.S. bus joint venture Twin
America was anti-competitive after the United States government
started legal proceedings against the business.
The British transport group said the U.S. Department of
Justice (DoJ) and New York's Attorney General had initiated
legal proceedings against Twin America, a joint venture between
Stagecoach North America and City Sights, set up in 2009.
Stagecoach said the U.S. bodies were seeking dissolution of
the joint venture or they could force the company to sell
certain assets. However, Stagecoach said it would "robustly"
defend its position.
"Since the joint venture was formed in 2009, the sightseeing
bus industry has become even more competitive as new sightseeing
bus operators have commenced business in New York and other
companies have announced firm plans to do so shortly," said
Stagecoach.
"Stagecoach North America, City Sights and Twin America
disagree with the position of the DoJ and the New York attorney
general and believe their action is unnecessary."