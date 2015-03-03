UPDATE 1-Stallergenes proposes merger proposal with U.S. partner

PARIS, March 3 Stallergenes'
controlling shareholder proposed merging the French
pharmaceuticals group's operations with its U.S. partner Greer
to create a specialist in allergy immunotherapy with combined
sales of 330 million euros ($368.78 million).
Ares Life Sciences, based in the Channel island of Jersey,
controls Stallergenes through a 77.3 percent stake and owns
Greer.
"Ares Life Sciences' proposal gives us a tremendous
opportunity to reinforce our relationship with Greer," said
Stallergenes Chief Executive Christian Chavy said. The board has
agreed to review the deal.
Under the terms of the transaction, Stallergenes
shareholders would receive, through a cross-border merger, one
share of Ares Allergy Holding, the British unit of Ares Life
Sciences, for each share of Stallergenes, reflecting a value
ratio of 1.5 Stallergenes to Greer.
Stallergenes, which published improved annual sales and
profits on Tuesday, would have a weight of 60 percent in the
combined entity and Greer would represent 40 percent.
Following the proposed transaction, Ares Life Sciences would
hold about 86 percent of the shares of Ares Allergy Holding.
Stallergenes said that admission to listing of the Ares
Allergy Holding shares in Paris would be requested, with the
delisting of Stallergenes shares occurring simultaneously.
Ares Life Sciences describes itself on its website as a life
science investment partnership founded in 2008 with the backing
of the Bertarelli family.
Stallergenes shares, up 18 percent since Jan.1, closed
barely changed at 58.1 euros valuing the French company at 805.1
million euros.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Susan Thomas)