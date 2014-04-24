BRIEF-Stallergenes posts sales growth of 1.5 pct in Q1

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
PARIS, April 24 Stallergenes SA : * Posts sales growth of 1.5% in Q1 2014, continues international expansion (up
21.2%) and is ready to launch Oralair in the U.S with Greer * Says Oralair will be launched on the U.S. market as of May 2014 by Stallergenes` partner, Greer Laboratories
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.