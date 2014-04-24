版本:
BRIEF-Stallergenes posts sales growth of 1.5 pct in Q1

PARIS, April 24 Stallergenes SA : * Posts sales growth of 1.5% in Q1 2014, continues international expansion (up

21.2%) and is ready to launch Oralair in the U.S with Greer * Says Oralair will be launched on the U.S. market as of May 2014 by Stallergenes` partner, Greer Laboratories
