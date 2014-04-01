Stallergenes gains U.S. FDA approval for Oralair allergy drug

April 1 France's Stallergenes said on
Tuesday it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's
green light to sell its immunotherapy pill Oralair for treating
grass allergies.
The drug is a fast-dissolving tablet to be placed under the
tongue that contains extracts from five grass pollens: sweet
vernal, orchard, perennial rye, timothy and Kentucky bluegrass.
It harnesses the immune system to alleviate allergies and is an
alternative to current injectable treatments.
Oralair is the first oral immunotherapy drug for treating
grass allergies to be approved in the United States. Merck
and Danish partner ALK Abello are expected to
launch their rival therapy Grastek this year too. In December,
both drugs received strong recommendations from outside advisers
to the FDA.
Oralair was approved in the European Union in 2008 and is
also sold in Canada, Australia and Russia for the treatment of
grass pollen allergy. It generated revenue of 22.2 million euros
($30.5 million) in 2013, up 37 percent from 2012.
Greer Laboratories, Stallergenes' U.S. partner, aims to
begin selling Oralair within weeks of the FDA's go-ahead. But
the peak season for Oralair prescriptions is between December
and June, so U.S. revenue from the drug this year should be
limited, Stallergenes' former CEO said last
month.
