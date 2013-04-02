UBS's Burnett joins old pal Dowie for Asia StanChart role

SINGAPORE, April 2 Standard Chartered has hired Peter Burnett from UBS as its North East Asia head of corporate finance, beefing up its senior leadership with another high-profile regional veteran of the Swiss investment bank.

The hiring of Burnett, the Asia chairman of global capital markets at UBS, comes less than two years after StanChart hired Mark Dowie. Dowie is StanChart's global head of corporate finance and a former UBS vice chairman of investment banking.

Burnett and Dowie worked together at UBS in Hong Kong as co-investment banking heads for Asia between 2000 and 2004. Dowie later became vice chairman of investment banking at the Swiss bank, leaving for London in 2004.

Dowie, a former British naval officer, left UBS that same year to start his own boat repair and sales company. Burnett moved on to another senior role at UBS in the Middle East in 2006. Shortly after selling the marine business, Dowie re-entered banking, joining Standard Chartered in August 2011.

Burnett's hiring comes as Dowie aims to build the bank's M&A advisory and ECM businesses.

Burnett will start on April 8 and remain based in Hong Kong.