UBS's Burnett joins old pal Dowie for Asia StanChart role

SINGAPORE, April 2 Standard Chartered
has hired Peter Burnett from UBS as its North East
Asia head of corporate finance, beefing up its senior leadership
with another high-profile regional veteran of the Swiss
investment bank.
The hiring of Burnett, the Asia chairman of global capital
markets at UBS, comes less than two years after StanChart hired
Mark Dowie. Dowie is StanChart's global head of corporate
finance and a former UBS vice chairman of investment banking.
Burnett and Dowie worked together at UBS in Hong Kong as
co-investment banking heads for Asia between 2000 and 2004.
Dowie later became vice chairman of investment banking at the
Swiss bank, leaving for London in 2004.
Dowie, a former British naval officer, left UBS that same
year to start his own boat repair and sales company. Burnett
moved on to another senior role at UBS in the Middle East in
2006. Shortly after selling the marine business, Dowie
re-entered banking, joining Standard Chartered in August 2011.
Burnett's hiring comes as Dowie aims to build the bank's M&A
advisory and ECM businesses.
Burnett will start on April 8 and remain based in Hong Kong.