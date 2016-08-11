Orders for StanChart AT1 bond in excess of US$17bn

LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - Demand for Standard Chartered's
Additional Tier 1 bond issue is in excess of US$17bn, according
to a lead.
Guidance has been revised to 7.625% area for the perpetual
non-call April 2022 trade, moving in from the 8% area initial
price thoughts set during the Asian hours.
StanChart's bonds will convert into equity if the bank's
Common Equity Tier 1 ratios fall below 7%.
StanChart, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and UBS are joint lead managers.
The bonds are expected to be rated Ba1/BB-/BBB-
(Moody's/S&P/Fitch).
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)