UPDATE 1-Standard Chartered may appoint new banking advisers

Adds context, departure of senior banker
By Steve Slater
LONDON Dec 2 Standard Chartered said
it is considering replacing its banking advisers, UBS and
JPMorgan, and has invited rival investment banks to pitch for
the potentially lucrative business.
The Asia-focused bank, which is battling to turn around its
business after a trio of profit warnings and a slump in its
share price this year, has engaged UBS and JPMorgan
as its corporate brokers for several years.
"We can confirm we're conducting a review of our corporate
broking relationships. The review will include our current
brokers, and we will make an announcement in due course," said a
spokesman for Standard Chartered.
UBS and JPMorgan declined to comment. Sources at other banks
said other firms had pitched for the business.
Standard Chartered is heading for a second successive fall
in annual profits this year, halting a decade of record
earnings. Its shares are down 31 percent this year, raising the
heat on Chief Executive Peter Sands.
Corporate brokers act as a link between a listed company and
its investors. Chiefly a British business relationship, it can
be a way into more lucrative advisory business, such as
fundraising and mergers and acquisitions.
Bankers say several factors can prompt a company to review
long-established relationships, including disappointment with
advice or changes in personnel at the top of the listed company
or within broking teams. Companies sometimes periodically review
their brokers and do not change them.
One of UBS's most senior bankers, Tim Waddell, left the bank
to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch in September, and
had worked closely with Standard Chartered.
