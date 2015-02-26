版本:
StanChart picks ex-JPMorgan exec Winters as CEO to replace Sands

LONDON Feb 26 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said former JPMorgan investment bank boss Bill Winters will take over as chief executive in June to replace embattled boss Peter Sands.

Standard Chartered said on Thursday Chairman John Peace will also leave next year, and named other changes to its board in a massive overhaul in management following a run of problems for the UK bank prompted top shareholders to call for change.

