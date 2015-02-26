StanChart picks ex-JPMorgan exec Winters as CEO to replace Sands

BRIEF-21st Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt as Global Chief Information Security Officer
* 21St Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer
LONDON Feb 26 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said former JPMorgan investment bank boss Bill Winters will take over as chief executive in June to replace embattled boss Peter Sands.
Standard Chartered said on Thursday Chairman John Peace will also leave next year, and named other changes to its board in a massive overhaul in management following a run of problems for the UK bank prompted top shareholders to call for change.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
* 21St Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer
SAO PAULO, May 8 Latin American currencies weakened on Monday, tracking a decline in the euro on profit-taking following Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in France's presidential elections. Macron's overwhelming win on Sunday briefly pushed the euro to a six-month peak on investor relief over the defeat of nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had threatened to take France out of the European Union. The currency soon reversed direction, dragging along assets from riski
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results