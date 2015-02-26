版本:
BRIEF-StanChart outgoing CEO sands says new man Winters "a great choice"

Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* Standard chartered ceo sands says was always intention to have handover process "around now", change is at right time

* Standard chartered ceo sands says winters is "a great choice" as new ceo and will fit in well (Reporting By Steve Slater)
